Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $123.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. Copa has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $114.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

