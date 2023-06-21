Cosmos Price Up 6.5% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.98 or 0.00030033 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $98.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.