Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 35,417 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

