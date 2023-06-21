Country Club Bank GFN Has $13.34 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.81. 191,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,459. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $482.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.99.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.53.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

