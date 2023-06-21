Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. 619,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,512. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

