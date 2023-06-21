Country Club Bank GFN Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,484. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

