Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.51. 13,031,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,665,145. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

