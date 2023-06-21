Country Club Bank GFN Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.49. The stock had a trading volume of 699,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,115. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $197.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.86.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.