Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.53. 503,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

