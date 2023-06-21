Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.72% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. 15,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,196. The company has a market cap of $967.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

