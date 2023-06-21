Country Club Bank GFN Sells 893 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 142,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.