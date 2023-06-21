Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 331,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

