Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 262.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 97.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 309,980 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 83.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 170,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 77,361 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

