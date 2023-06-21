Critical Analysis: Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 806.25%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive N/A -62.96% -52.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.56 $781.69 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $10,000.00 13,099.20 -$107.42 million ($0.39) -1.03

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Risk and Volatility

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Geely Automobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

