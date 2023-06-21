Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lessened by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.10. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

