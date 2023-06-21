Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.05. 175,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,210. The stock has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

