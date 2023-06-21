Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $237.40. The company had a trading volume of 930,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,198. The company has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

