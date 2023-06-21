Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $45.53.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.1861 dividend. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth about $876,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

