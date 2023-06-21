Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Decreased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Datadog were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,618 shares of company stock valued at $70,004,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

