Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ DTSS opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.24. Datasea has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 489.83% and a negative net margin of 145.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

