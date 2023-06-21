Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman Sells 1,655 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $23,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 490,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 154,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

