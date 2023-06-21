Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.87 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Decred has a market capitalization of $214.09 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.02 or 0.00048473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00099967 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,274,002 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

