Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.