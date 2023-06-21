Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.28. The company had a trading volume of 634,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

