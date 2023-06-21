Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Shares Down 5.1%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.43 ($37.42) and last traded at €34.45 ($37.44). 531,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.32 ($39.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.