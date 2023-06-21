Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DVN opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

