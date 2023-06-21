DeXe One Day Volume Hits $1.11 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One DeXe token can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006946 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $76.35 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.04643853 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $783,986.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

