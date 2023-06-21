dForce USD (USX) Price Up 4.4% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.20 million and approximately $401.90 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00283247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,194,033 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.05806504 USD and is up 6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,458.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

