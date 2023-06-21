Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 235,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $170.47 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

