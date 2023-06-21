Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Profile

DEO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.68. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

