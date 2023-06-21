Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPS. Roth Mkm cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.91 million, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

