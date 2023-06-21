Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:AAPU)

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 92,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,356. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

