Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1239 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 100,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $28.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.96% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

