Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1781 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 2.4 %

MSFU traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,093. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $829,000.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

