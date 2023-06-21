Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 3.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.98 and last traded at $58.00. 386,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,130,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

