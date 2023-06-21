Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 4,571,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 39,968,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 34,269 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

