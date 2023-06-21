Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 25,408,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,771,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

