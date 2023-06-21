DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

