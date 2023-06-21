DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:DNP opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.
In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
