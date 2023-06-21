Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $84.49 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,249. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

