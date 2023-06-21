Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 244,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,130. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

