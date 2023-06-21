Dragonchain Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $187,776.59 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001217 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars.
