Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

DLNG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $103.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

