Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 165,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.