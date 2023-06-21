Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

