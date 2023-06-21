El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 782,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,425.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup downgraded El Puerto de Liverpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $6.47.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.
Further Reading
