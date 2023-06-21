Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $76,111.23 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007099 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,358,624 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

