Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 470 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

INTU traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $454.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,385. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.72 and its 200-day moving average is $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.