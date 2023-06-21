Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 274,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.41. 667,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

