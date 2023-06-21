Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $10.74 on Friday. Eltek has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

