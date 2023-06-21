EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of EMKR stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 124,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,395,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,214.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

